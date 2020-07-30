SpongeBob Squarepants Photo : Greg Doherty ( Getty Images )

Arrre you ready kids?! No, not to find out who lives in a pineapple under the sea, just to sign up for another streaming service that may not have had much to offer you in the past! CBS All Access, once the home of Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and probably a third thing, is getting ready for the expansion and rebranding we’ve been hearing about all summer by adding some good stuff from the Viacom vault (thanks to the CBS/Viacom merger from 2019). Arguably the most high-profile addition is the complete run (so far) of SpongeBob Squarepants, as well as other Nickelodeon shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Rugrats, Comedy Central shows like Chappelle’s Show and Strangers With Candy, and all of MTV’s Laguna Beach. This stuff should all be available to subscribers now.

That’s not all of the sponge-related news, though: CBS All Access (or whatever it will be called when this rebranding happens, probably Viacom TV+) will also be the home of Kamp Koral, the SpongeBob prequel series that was first teased last summer. The new show, premiering in 2021, is about 10-year-old SpongeBob attending camp during his summer vacation, catching jellyfish and hanging out with friends we may or may not know from the original series. It wouldn’t break canon for him to meet Squidward and Patrick as a kid, would it? Mr. Krabs didn’t know SpongeBob when he applied for a job at the Krusty Krab in the first episode, but everyone else (other than Sandy Cheeks) realistically could’ve met him before the events of the show. Anyway, this is the kind of exciting SpongeBob canon discussion we can have now that they’re making this prequel show!

CBS All Access will also be the exclusive home of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run after it has a premium VOD run, and a press release from the platform also notes that animated Star Trek comedy Lower Decks premieres on August 6, that Star Trek: Discovery returns on October 15, and that remake of The Stand is still supposed to come out later this year. It might be hard to stomach a post-apocalyptic virus story these days, but at least SpongeBob will be there as a palate cleanser after you watch most of the human race get wiped out by Captain Trips.