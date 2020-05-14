Screenshot : YouTube

We fully support a wholesome, good time, and one Nickelodeon mainstay is ready to deliver: Per Variety, the cast of Spongebob Squarepants will come together for a virtual table read in The Stars Of Spongebob Fan Favorites Special. Bikini Bottom enthusiasts are asked to head over to NickPlay.com and vote for the scene that they’d most like to see the original stars reenact. The lucky picks will be featured in the on-air special with the help of some classic animation and a group of pros who have been doing this (highly beloved) bit since 1999. The event is meant to celebrate Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series while the cast does their part to brighten moods during this dreary time.

Advertisement

The list of options is pretty stacked with classic Spongebob moments, from “Krusty Krab Training Video” to “Band Rehearsal.” But the real news here is that none of the offered-up clips include literally any part of “Sailor Mouth,” arguably the best episodes of the series. In case the title doesn’t ring a bell: Spongebob has a fateful encounter with a new, fun word at a dumpster and is quickly sucked in by the spicy world of “sentence enhancers” (more accurately known as “bad words”). Not even giving us depraved fans the opportunity to see Tom Kenny exuberantly ask Bill Fagerbakke “how the [strategically placed dolphin sound] are ya” feels like the biggest missed opportunity. Is there an available write-in option?

You know what? It’s fine. This is obviously just a really nice way to give kids an opportunity to see the faces behind the Stephen Hillenberg-created universe and maybe escape from our cruddy circumstances for a little bit. And since just about everyone is getting into these virtual table reads these days, it’s also a decent way to provide new content with limited resources. Kenny (SpongeBob), Fagerbakke (Patrick), Roger Bumpass (Squidward),Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) have signed on for the special gathering, which will air June 5.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, long live “Sailor Mouth.”