Good news, video game fans: The thing you’ve always wanted is finally happening! Ubisoft has pulled Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell off the shelf, cleared the dust from Sam Fisher’s triclops goggles, and announced a brand new Splinter Cell… animated series for Netflix. That’s what people wanted, right? Not a proper video game sequel? Good, because Ubisoft is never going to make another Splinter Cell video game—not when Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six are still printing money, at least. Also, the studio has its hands full with some other problems right now, so it probably wouldn’t do any good to demand new sequels.

So it’s not a video game, but there are still reasons to be excited about this. For starters, Variety says that Netflix’s Splinter Cell cartoon is coming from John Wick series writer Derek Kolstad and has already been picked up for two, eight-episode seasons (Variety also says it’s an “anime,” but “anime” and “cartoon” are not synonyms). We don’t have specifics, but the games have always been about an American superspy named Sam Fisher who likes to sneak around enemy fortresses while shooting out every lightbulb and then restarting the mission if he ever gets spotted. Also: He’s voiced by Michael Ironside, and if Netflix is already doing an animated show and therefore doesn’t need to squeeze a real person into a skintight spy suit, there is no reason not to at least give Ironside first dibs.

Variety doesn’t say anything about casting, which either means they’re not getting Ironside and don’t want fans of the games to get mad, or they are getting him and want to save that for another press release (so it means nothing, in other words). This news also probably means that the Splinter Cell movie, which had Tom Hardy attached as Fisher, is dead—just like any hope you may have for another Splinter Cell video game. At least you can always count on him to show up in other Ubisoft games.

