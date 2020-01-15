Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Story to stream on Apple TV+ following exclusive IMAX release

Photo : Atiba Jefferson ( Apple )

In a fairly major get, Apple has acquired the rights to Beastie Boys Story, a new documentary produced and directed by Spike Jonze, who directed the unforgettable video for the iconic group’s hit single, “Sabotage .” Described as a “live documentary experience,” Beastie Boys Story explores the history of the band from the perspective of remaining members Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond, who praised their longtime friend and director in this humorous official statement:



There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out... then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.

Beastie Boys Story will open in select IMAX theaters for a limited engagement on April 3 ahead of its April 24 premiere on Apple TV+. Jonze had this to say about reuniting with the Beastie Boys some 25 years after making the “Sabotage” video:

I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.

And here’s the official synopsis for the doc, courtesy of Apple:

Beastie Boys, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.