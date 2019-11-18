Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Spies In Disguise releases Super Secret Trailer to the world

Gwen Ihnat
Filed to:Film
Save

If you’ve anxiously been awaiting the animated super-spy Will-Smith-gets-turned-into-a-pigeon movie, your wait is (finally) almost over. Blue Sky Studios’ Spies In Disguise is due out this Christmas after a number of delays (original release date: January 2019). As this final trailer makes plain, Spies features Smith as Lance Sterling, the world’s greatest spy, who gets turned into a pigeon after drinking a potion from his nerdy tech officer Walter Beckett (Tom Holland). So Walter and pigeon Lance then have to join forces to defeat the evil Killian (Ben Mendelsohn). Walter claims that he turned Lance into a pigeon because pigeons make the best spies—they’re everywhere, and nobody notices them. Sure, but it must be difficult to defeat evil-doers without opposable thumbs. You can find out how Lance Sterling succeeds when Spies In Disguise hits theaters on December 25.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More Trailers

In a world full of movie trailers, an expert boldly breaks down a bunch of common trailer tropes
Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield smooch, look gorgeous in the trailer for The Photograph
Netflix releases trailer for The Man Without Gravity, trailer slowly floats away

About the author

Gwen Ihnat
Gwen Ihnat

Gwen Ihnat is the Editorial Coordinator for The A.V. Club.

Posts