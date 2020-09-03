Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Spider-Man's pal Silk might be getting her own TV show

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVSonySilkSpider-Man
Illustration for article titled Spider-Mans pal Silk might be getting her own TV show
Image: Marvel Comics

Sony’s efforts to capitalize on all the Spider-Man-affiliated characters it owns the rights to (who are not, critically, Spider-Man) has now extended itself into the world of TV, with Variety reporting that Sony Pictures Television has just put a Silk live-action series into development.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Silk (real name Cindy Moon) was created back in 2014; her origin story—not necessarily the greatest creative heights Marvel’s character creators have ever ascended to—is that she got bit by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker during that fateful field trip, giving her similar powers to his own. (There’s also a weird thing where their powers make them really want to bone down with each other, but that presumably won’t be as much of an issue in the TV show.) Her major drive is to find her family, since she got locked away shortly after getting her powers, and they’ve disappeared in the intervening time.

Per Variety, the Silk TV show will potentially be written by Lauren Moon, whose previous credits include Good Trouble and Atypical. The news comes at a weird time for Marvel’s TV projects; pretty much the entire run of the Marvel-based shows previously put together by producer Jeph Loeb (including, just recently, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) have finally run out of time, while the planned spate of MCU-based titles meant to land on Disney+ have all been delayed by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Sony, meanwhile, has rarely, if ever, tried to leverage its Marvel brands for live-action TV, although they’ve been launching a number of film projects (including a potential Spider-Woman movie) over in the world of movies.

There’s no word on when a Silk series might make it to TV, although Amazon has apparently expressed an interest in bringing it into its stable of shows.

