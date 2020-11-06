Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Space operas collide in this anime homage to The Mandalorian

dancaffrey
Dan Caffrey
Filed to:The Mandalorian
The MandalorianAnimecowboy bebopGoblin SlayerBaby Yoda
Screenshot: Malec

Boba Fett started off as a cartoon, so it only feels right that one of his planetary brethren would get the same treatment.

Thanks to YouTube animator Malec, The Mandalorian’s been reimagined as an anime via a nifty new opening sequence. Although the fast-paced graphics and remix of Yōko Kanno and The Seatbelts’ “Tank!” are a clear nod to Cowboy Bebop, the design of Mando’s armor feels more akin to the title character of Goblin Slayer. Indeed, one astute commenter pointed out that one of the Japanese titles in the clip roughly translates as “Mandalorian, Goblin Slayer’s distant relative.”

Baby Yoda, on the other hand, looks exactly as he does on the show; little dude’s always exuded anime vibes. 

Watch the whole thing below.

