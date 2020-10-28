Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone deepfake Trump for new web series, Sassy Justice

Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled iSouth Park/is Trey Parker and Matt Stone deepfake Trump for new web series, iSassy Justice/i
Screenshot: Sassy Justice

Deepfakes are a scourge on our increasingly online culture, but perhaps the best way to ensure they don’t accidentally trigger a nuclear war is to raise awareness via absurd demonstrations of the face-swapping technology. We’ve seen movie scenes, sitcom credits, and presidential speeches reimagined, but we’ve yet to see an entire series built around deepfakes. Until now.

South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone have teamed with British comedian and actor Peter Serafinowicz for Sassy Justice, a web series in which sassy Cheyenne reporter Fred Sassy (deepfaked with Trump’s mug) investigates local stories, the first of which is, fittingly, the danger posed by deepfakes. Al Gore, Michael Caine, and Jared Kushner, each played by actors convincingly deepfaked to resemble the real figures, lend expertise throughout the 15-minute episode, which comes punctuated with commercials in which a Faux-Zuckerberg shills sham dialysis treatments.

Watch individual segments and subscribe to the Sassy Justice channel over on YouTube or, if you’re feeling nostalgic, revisit what’s perhaps the sassiest TV show of them all below. 

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

