Soulmates departs for now as Industry settles in

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 9. All times are Eastern.

Soulmates (AMC, 10 p.m, season-one finale): It’s the end of the road for season one of this romance anthology tonight. In the final first season episode, titled “The (Power) Ballad Of Caitlin Jones,” Caitlin (Betsy Brandt) finally meets the man of her dreams, a handsome doctor. But in true fashion, he harbors a secret and might not be trustworthy even if he is her soulmate match. In her pre-air review, Shannon Miller wrote that the episode “could have ascended as an empowering tale of finding one’s agency while enduring damaging relationships, if that titular power weren’t something that [Caitlin] credits almost entirely to a violent ex.” Soulmates is already renewed for a second season.

Industry (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere): Lena Dunham directs the pilot of this new British drama, which has twentysomethings exploring the high-stakes world of international finance. The young grads at Pierpoint & Co. in London are juggling misogyny and racism by indulging in hook-ups and drugs. How else are they supposed to survive the cutthroat world of investment banking? Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the show stars Harry Lawtey, Nabhaan Rizwan, Marisa Abela, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, and Ken Leung.