Great Job Internet

Sorry, Trump, but Metalocalypse already taught us that chugging bleach is bad

Dan Neilan
President Donald Trump is known for having some pretty bad ideas, but, yesterday, during the White House’s daily coronavirus press briefing, the man may have topped himself. He suggested, upon remembering that disinfectant products do a pretty could job killing germs, that maybe the American people could “do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning.” Trump’s riff on cool new medicine ideas prompted the maker of Lysol to issue a formal statement asking people to please not imbibe their products.

In reality, though, we’re already well aware of how dangerous it is to drink bleach. We’re not idiots. We learned it on a 2009 episode of Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse over a decade ago.

Despite being “mostly water,” as Nathan Explosion says, it’s a well-known fact that drinking bleach can result in your transportation to a nightmare world where a lake-dwelling succubus will chew your face off until your teeth fall out. That’s just science!

Clearly, Donald Trump needs to brush up on his Dethklok lore. On the other hand, maybe it’s good that he hasn’t seen the Dethkopter, the Dethbus, or really any other large piece of machinery that resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent people on the show. We don’t want him getting any more brilliant ideas.

Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

