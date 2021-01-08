Sorry, Mia fans: Kat McNamara's Arrow spin-off is dead

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Oliver Queen’s legacy might continue to resonate across the multiverse of The CW’s wide range of superhero series, but that clout apparently doesn’t translate to getting his daughter her own TV show, as The Wrap reports that proposed Arrow spin-off Green Arrow And The Canaries will not be moving forward at the network. The series would have starred Kat McNamara, reprising her role as the daughter of Stephen Amell’s Oliver and Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity Smoak, who—due to a very long explanation that involves words like “time travel,” “memory rings,” and other assorted Arrowverse bullshit—ends up taking over for her dad after the events of last year’s big Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event.

Sadly, said series was simply not to be, meaning that we won’t get to see McNamara team up with Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy (a.k.a. “The Canaries” because, well, they both played Black Canary at various points in the franchise’s long history) to solve a series of crimes in which the solution, always, is arrows. The series got a backdoor pilot during the final season of Arrow, but will apparently not be moving forward.

Not that this suggests that the Arrowverse (or whatever we’re calling it now) is necessarily slowing down, mind you: The CW currently has at least two new series in the work (one spinning off from Black Lightning, and the other based around DC Comics character Naomi), Superman And Lois are on their way, and The Flash, Legends Of Tomorrow, and Batwoman are all still going strong. But it will have to move ahead with the grim knowledge that somewhere, somewhen, there may be archery-based crimesolving that we simply don’t get to see. A tragedy, clearly, but that’s just the way it is.