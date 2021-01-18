Peaky Blinders Photo : Robert Viglasky/Netflix

According to Variety, BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders—starring Cillian Murphy as up-and-coming gangster Tommy Shelby in post-WWI England—will be coming to a somewhat surprising end after its upcoming sixth season (it’s on Netflix here in the colonies). The show just resumed production after shutting everything down over the COVID-19 pandemic, and Variety says that the announcement of the show’s impending return was accompanied with the reveal that the sixth season will also be its last. This is contrary to what creator Steven Knight and previously indicated, as he has said in the past that the show would go on for at least seven seasons, but fans can at least take some comfort in the fact that this won’t be the end of the Peaky Blinders franchise as a whole: Knight adds that the show will live on in some form, with Variety guessing that there will be a “movie or spin-off show.”

We would also guess a comic book or a video game, since the former is relatively easy and the latter has already been done (there’s a Peaky Blinders video game!), but we have no idea. Either way, the Peaky Blinders TV show will return (and end) either late this year or early next year, and then it will keep going in some other form.