Sorry, Glasgow: You're apparently gloomy enough to be the new stand-in for Gotham City

This is Glasgow. Zoom in close enough and you just might see a man in a bat costume. Photo : Jeff J Mitchell ( Getty Images )

Things have apparently taken a depressing turn in Scotland, because Daily Record (via Collider) is reporting that Glasgow is going to be the new stand-in for Gotham City when Matt Reeves makes The Batman. That’s a pretty mean shot at the nice people of Glasgow, since Gotham is a famously giant crap-hole of a town, full of evil clowns, corrupt nightclub owners that happen to look like birds, literal cat burglars, two-faced district attorneys, a dude with some kind of crazy quilt, and—if you believe the ridiculous rumors—a guy dressed like a giant bat. Nobody wants to live in a city like that, even though Gotham is somehow one of the two biggest metropolises in the DC universe (the other big metropolis obviously being Central City, home of the Flash).

We don’t know much about Glasgow’s role in The Batman, but Daily Record did say it will be “made to look like Batman’s fictional home” and that “parts of the film” will be shot on the streets of Glasgow when production begins next month. This will also supposedly be the first time anyone gets a chance to see the new Batmobile, so if anyone in Glasgow happens to see it, feel free to let us know.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravits as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Still no word on who Batman is, but we’ll unmask that vigilante creep one of these days!