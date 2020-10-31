Sophie Turner to hang out with another spoiled jerkass HBO Prince

Photo : Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Sophie Turner is set to add yet another “spending time with a royal child of questionable moral character” role to her resumé, apparently, as HBO has just announced that the Game Of Thrones star has signed on for its HBO Max animated comedy The Prince. The series was spawned from the social media presence of Will & Grace executive producer Gary Janetti, who’s gained widespread internet fame for his Instagram portrayal of Prince George Of Cambridge, son of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, as a hyper-catty r oyal who loves mocking his various family members. Turner will play George’s little sister Princess Charlotte, currently age 5.

In addition to his time on Will & Grace, Janetti has also written more than a dozen episodes of Family Guy, and, yeah, from the clip they released today of The Prince, you can kind of sort of tell. (Not that we’re not always here for a reference to Ariana Grande’s pet pig Piggy Smallz.) The Prince is a co-production of 20th Television and HBO Max, and sports a pretty significant voice cast to go with its low-brow/high-brow subject matter; Orlando Bloom co-stars as Prince Harry, while Alan Cumming plays George’s butler. That’s in addition to Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Middleton, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle (who’s got to be pissed not to get the part), and Iwan Rheon as Prince William. The series will stream on the HBO Max service, release date TBD.

Meanwhile, Turner recently starred on the TV series Survive, for Quibi, which didn’t.