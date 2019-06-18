Photo: Max Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, Hollywood is stocking up on ’80s-centric musician biopics. The next one on the docket is a biopic about Culture Club frontman and British pop icon Boy George from Sacha Gervasi, director of My Dinner With Hervé. While the project is probably a little ways out from the difficult task of casting Boy George, the man himself has already put forth the most excellent idea. During a recent appearance on the extremely Australian radio show Fitzy And Wippa, as spotted by Vulture, Boy George said that there have been “some really interesting suggestions” so far, but none more so than Game Of Thrones star and professional vape enthusiast Sophie Turner. “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.[People will say] ‘She can’t play you. She’s a woman, you know.’ But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her,” says Boy George.



And now that Game Of Thrones is over and the nightmare that is Dark Phoenix has concluded, Turner is free to take Boy George up on that offer. In fact, she’s really into it:

Listen, it just makes sense. Turner looks the part. Casting a woman in the role of a male music icon may seem unconventional, but Boy George is anything but conventional. The very nature of his existence demands such bold choices. To the studio executives it may concern: In the words of the great gender-bending pop icon himself, “Do you really want to hurt me? Do you really want to make me cry?” No? THEN CAST SOPHIE TURNER AS BOY GEORGE, YOU COWARDS.