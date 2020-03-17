Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Soothe your jagged nerves with this thread of Chris Evans as hand sanitizers

Gwen Ihnat
Illustration for article titled Soothe your jagged nerves with this thread of Chris Evans as hand sanitizers
Screenshot: Trickys TV (YouTube)

Undoubtedly you’ve thought more about hand sanitizer over the past week or so than you ever have in your entire life. But probably not in the same way as Twitter user @buttsandevans, who has now gifted us all with a string of photos displaying Chris Evans as various types of hand sanitizer.

Those of us who have been searching fruitlessly for Purell may be surprised to learn just how many different types of hand sanitizers there are out there. Lavender, gold, crisp apple—whatever the brand or variety, Chris Evans can rock them all.

Naturally, as this thread has gone viral (ha), other Twitter users have chimed in with their own Chris Evans/hand sanitizer combos. We have to give all the props to @DRudel, who used the aged version of Evans’ Captain America from Endgame to indicate old-school sanitizing. Just get those hands clean any way you can, friends.

