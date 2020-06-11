Screenshot : Sony ( YouTube

About a month ago, Microsoft showed off some of the new alien wall penises you can expect to see on the Xbox Series X (and also some more traditional video games without any wall penises), and today Sony decided to finally give the upcoming PlayStation 5 a proper showcase. The 80-minute online event had a ton of new games worth talking about, but it ended with an actual look at the console itself, and the thing is so weird that it’s hard to talk about anything else first. With a chunk of black plastic and blue lights sandwiched between wavy white sheets, the PlayStation 5 looks more like a sci-fi s’more than a game system—especially when compared to the Xbox Series X, which is just an emotionless black tower.

We’ve already seen the spaceship controller, so this shouldn’t be too surprising, but still… it’s a little surprising. The system will also be available in two variations, one with a disc drive and one without (though no pricing details were announced, so we don’t know what kind of cost difference there will be between the two of them). Anyway, here’s the thing in all its weirdo glory:

Sony still hasn’t said much about how this thing works or whether or not you should hide it behind a shelf like you would with an ugly router, but least there are going to be some games on it! You can watch the entire stream to see everything they revealed, but the biggest highlights include a sequel to Insomniac’s excellent Spider-Man game that focuses on Miles Morales (it might be a spin-off and not a proper sequel, we don’t know), a new Hitman game, a remake of Demon’s Souls (the game that laid the groundwork for Dark Souls and every modern action game that copied Dark Souls), a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil: VIIIage (or is it Resident Evil: Village or Resident Evil VIII: Age?), a new and very slick Ratchet And Clank game, and something called Bugsnax that had a hamburger centipede.

There were also a lot of interesting games that weren’t sequels and didn’t have hamburger centipedes, including two with sci-fi robo-cats and Arkane Studios’ trippy time-warping assassination duel Deathloop. You can play them all at some point this year for some undisclosed amount of money on the Sony’s new... thing!