L to R: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony Pictures) Image : Sony Pictures

The Great Box Office Shift continues! This time, it’s Sony Pictures’ turn to reckon with our current reality and shift its release schedule. Per The Wrap, the studio has pushed back both of their Spidey projects by a few months. The long-awaited Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel, which was originally slated for an April 2022 release, is now scheduled to make its theatrical debut October 7, 2022. As for our friendly, live-action neighborhood Spidey: Far From Home’s follow-up has moved from July 2021 to November 5 of the same year.



Not everyone is tasked with waiting , though. The Uncharted film adaptation, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is actually seeing some box office action a little earlier than planned as its premiere date is accelerated by a full season, moving back up to July 2021 after it was previously pushed back to November of that year. It reminds us of Warner Bros.’ decision to move up the ever-tortured standalone Flash film by a couple of months .

Like every other major studio, Sony is left to reconfigure its entire slate of releases for 2020 and 2021 due to theater closures caused by the coronavirus . Hotel Transylvania 4 (because they are still making those) has also moved up from Christmas to August of 2021. The Nightingale, which stars the Fanning sisters Dakota and Elle, has been removed from Sony’s schedule entirely with no announced contingency plan as of yet, as reported by The Wrap. We’re actually keeping an updated list of all the rescheduled films here, for your convenience.