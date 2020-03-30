Sony delays Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius into next year

Screenshot : Morbius

We’re starting to see how the massive Hollywood shutdown for the coronavirus is going to impact the future of the movie industry beyond April and June, at least in a small way that doesn’t involve people losing their jobs or projects losing funding. According to Deadline, two of Sony’s big summer movies have now been bumped to 2021, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife moving from July 10 of this year to March 5, 2021 and Jared Leto’s Spider-Man-related vampire movie Morbius shifting from July 31 to March 19, 2021. Tom Hanks’ World War II movie Greyhound has been pulled from the schedule entirely and is now listed as “TBD” instead of its original date, which was going to be June 12, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has gone from August 7 to January 15, 2021.

This has some repercussions for next year as well, naturally, since Sony now has to make room for these 2020 movies. The troubled Uncharted movie was already delayed since it had to suspend production, but now an “untitled Sony-Marvel pic” has been bumped to “TBD” instead of March 5, 2021. That’s an interesting one, since we obviously have no idea what it is and now we don’t even know when it might come out. It’s not Venom 2, and maybe now we’ll never find out what it is. Exciting, right?