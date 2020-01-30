Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Sonic the Hedgehog chases a different kind of ring in cameo-filled Super Bowl spot

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Sonic the Hedgehog, once the toothy, leggy imp of our nightmares, has been refashioned into something with fewer sharp edges, a squishy blue speed demon that, in a new Super Bowl spot, is now the envy of sports royalty.

New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas, Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, Olympic runner Allyson Felix, and race car driver Kyle Busch are all on hand to praise Sonic in the below ad, which rather hilariously has McCaffrey saying, “That dude, he knows it’s all about the rings.” Some new footage from the film, including more frantic mugging from Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, follows. Sorry, no Baby Sonic in sight.

The clip will air during the Super Bowl, with the film itself sprinting into cinemas on February 14.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

