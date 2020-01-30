Sonic the Hedgehog chases a different kind of ring in cameo-filled Super Bowl spot

Screenshot : YouTube

Sonic the Hedgehog, once the toothy, leggy imp of our nightmares, has been refashioned into something with fewer sharp edges, a squishy blue speed demon that, in a new Super Bowl spot, is now the envy of sports royalty.

New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas, Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, Olympic runner Allyson Felix, and race car driver Kyle Busch are all on hand to praise Sonic in the below ad, which rather hilariously has McCaffrey saying, “T hat dude, he knows it’s all about the rings.” Some new footage from the film, including more frantic mugging from Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, follows. Sorry, no Baby Sonic in sight.

The clip will air during the Super Bowl, with the film itself sprinting into cinemas on February 14.