Somewhere within Rick And Morty's chaotic season 4 trailer is a release date





Failed d ragon experiments. Gun-wielding alien races. Screaming, m elting heads. Yup, the latest trailer for the fourth season of Rick And Morty promises all the key elements of a mighty return, including “the smartest Rick and Mortiest Morty.” More importantly, it reveals a firm return date for the series after a two-year hiatus. Fans will get to re-enter the intergalactic fray on November 10 at 11:30 PM EST for the first of five new episodes— “Half the season you deserve, all the season [Adult Swim] could handle.”

Advertisement

While the return may be truncated in comparison to it s previous 10-episode format, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon locked down a hefty 70-episode renewal a while ago. There’s no telling how those episodes will be divided up over time , but it does ease some of the sting rendered by such a brief homecoming. The crew have also confirmed that they are already working hard on the fifth season, according to Hypebeast, so hopefully the next wait won’t be quite as lengthy as this most recent hiatus. For now, you can look forward to the return of Mr. Poopybutthole!