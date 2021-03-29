There is some truly diabolical shit afoot in the trailer for The Night House, which stars Rebecca Hall as a recent widow who finds out her husband was keeping secrets—and not like having a second family or draining the bank account. What this man did is pure evil:
Trailers can be deceiving, but it sure seems like that man created or found a sliding doors reality with another Rebecca Hall and then... took his life so he could live there? Whatever is going on, it looks very disturbing and clever—not exactly surprising coming from David Bruckner, who previously directed the highly-effective and crafty horror film The Ritual for Netflix. The Night House, which also stars Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Stacy Martin (Vox Lux), and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter), is actually heading to theaters on July 16. Movie theaters! What a concept!
Here’s the official synopsis:
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel.