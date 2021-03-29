Screenshot : Searchlight Pictures

There is some truly diabolical shit afoot in the trailer for The Night House, which stars Rebecca Hall as a recent widow who finds out her husband was keeping secrets—and not like having a second family or draining the bank account. What this man did is pure evil:



Trailers can be deceiving, but it sure seems like that man created or found a sliding doors reality with another Rebecca Hall and then... took his life so he could live there? Whatever is going on, it looks very disturbing and clever —not exactly surprising coming from David Bruckner, who previously directed the highly-effective and crafty horror film The Ritual for Netflix. The Night House, which also stars Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Stacy Martin (Vox Lux), and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter), is actually heading to theaters on July 16. Movie t heaters! What a concept!

Here’s the official synopsis: