Someone got Ice-T to play along with a 2012 John Mulaney bit about SVU

John Mulaney loves Ice-T just as much as the rest of us, something we learned back in 2012 when the comedian took a moment in New in Town to praise Ice- T’s long-running role on Law & Order: SVU.

In the special, Mulaney recalled the moment in which T’s Fin Tutuola tries to wrap his head around the concept of sex addiction by rattling off a list of other addictions, a scene Mulaney says could have gone on and on until the credits rolled . N ow, eight years later, Ice-T has granted his wish.

Yesterday, u/borrow_a_feeling informed Reddit that an informal John Mulaney fan group to which they belong managed to pool enough money for Ice- T to record a Cameo video acting out Mulaney’s impression of Ice-T in an Inception-like bit of comedic genius.



Sure it cost a pretty penny to make it happen—Ice-T doesn’t come cheap, we imagine— but we sincerely believe this to be money well spent. We are, however, a bit surprised it took this long for Ice-T to declare his solidarity with Mulaney fans, considering his vocal support of pretty much everything everyone else on Twitter. Except bagels, of course. And Trapt.