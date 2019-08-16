Image: L to R: Kerry Washington (Alexandra Wyman) and Sterling K. Brown (Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Per Deadline, the bidding has begun on an action-drama from Leon Chills titled Shadow Force. Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown are slated to both star in produce the film that is already being described as a “fresh take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” It’s not very often these days that Tinsletown hints that they might be paying attention to our various dream casting screeds on Twitter, but at any rate, this is promising.



There are no further plot details as of yet, but we can only hope that film will include no less than six sweeping, emotionally wrought monologues if you’re going to court the Scandal alum and Emmy-winning This Is Us standout. Deadline believes the project should find a home sometime early next week.