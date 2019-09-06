Screenshot: Jess Harts (YouTube)

The Sims 4 is the biggest dollhouse of them all. The multi-console game has such an intricate build-and-buy system that it’s spawned some impressive creations: gigantic mansions, maximalist interiors, and, with the game’s latest update, a whole shitload of multi-landing staircases.



This week, YouTuber Jess Harts revealed what’s got to be one of the coolest Sims 4 recreations ever made: the entire house from the the adventure game What Remains Of Edith Finch, one of our favorite games of 2017. Those who’ve played it know how cool of a feat this is, but, for those who haven’t, know that the mansion from Edith Finch is a wildly huge and dizzying home. Each section of the house is styled after a deceased member of Edith Finch’s family, and, by exploring the house as the game’s titular character, the player unlocks mysteries concerning her lost relatives. There’s also several hidden passages and secrets to be uncovered throughout the home, not to mention a massive fantasy component.



According to Harts, she looked at over 400 photos of the house and inked numerous sketches ahead of her 14-hour build. The above video is just the first part of her (sped-up) building process, but it finds her detailing how and what she’s creating while also offering some insight into What Remains of Edith Finch for those who haven’t played it yet. Expect another video soon where she gives us a tour of the completed house, and be sure to check out her other impressive video builds, which include Tarzan’s treehouse and the house from Mrs. Doubtfire.



