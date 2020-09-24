Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Somebody pitch-corrected The Chipmunk Adventure so the chipmunks sound like adult men

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The ChipmunksYouTubeCartoons
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Somebody pitch-corrected iThe Chipmunk Adventure /iso the chipmunks sound like adult men
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Alvin & the Chipmunks have been a thorn in pop culture’s side since their 1958 debut: Although the trio has come and gone over the decades, their shrill covers of pop songs remain indelibly carved into our collective memory. Over the years, a number of artists, in an effort to exorcise the voices from their heads, sought to strip away the shrillness from their songs.

Advertisement

None, however, went so far as YouTuber NerdRush. A few months back, they went and reworked all 73 minutes of 1987's The Chipmunk Adventure to make Alvin and co. just sound like regular dudes. “I can’t believe I did this,” they wrote in the video’s YouTube caption. Neither can we. Nor can we believe we’re actually missing all those helium-flavored high notes.

It’s a herculean effort, not to mention a disquieting one, and you can watch it in full below.

It’s hard to imagine the cartoon rodents even more off-putting than they already were, and yet here we are, aghast and defeated. Why must we continue to suffer at the hands of these cruel gods? Like peering into the Necronomicon, there are just certain things humanity was not meant to know. And Alvin Seville’s post-puberty voice is one of them.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet chips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

D'Arcy Carden lends a "Helping Hand" in a laugh-out-loud funny Archer

Alan Arkin drops out of The Kominsky Method

With A Simple Plan, Coen brothers pal Sam Raimi made his own snowy Minnesota crime thriller

Heads up: Parks And Recreation is leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime