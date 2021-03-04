Two basketball fans having some good, clean fun. Screenshot : House Of Highlights

The Milwaukee Bucks have debuted an alternative to the classic sports stadium “kiss cam”; one that’s more appropriate for an era of social distancing. It’s called the “hand sanitizer cam,” and videos of it in action have led people to post reactions to how funny it looks on Twitter. But honestly? We don’t really get what’s supposed to be so hilarious about it.

Here, watch a video of the sanitizer cam doing its thing before we go any further. Did you spot something we missed? Because all we’re seeing is a bunch of basketball fans enjoying a fun take on pandemic safety that involves superimposing a big bottle of sanitizer that shoots loads of goop onto the hands, faces, and chests onto people in the crowd. There’s nothing funny about that—and there’s definitely nothing funny about seeing the Bucks’ mascot wiggle its hooves in anticipation of a liquid projectile coming its way or the announcer narrating the video with comments like, “Oh, it’s all over you,” “Oh ... right on the hoodie,” and reacting to a guy pulling down his mask and wagging his tongue in the sanitizer’s path by saying, “I don’t know if we want to recommend that.”

Still, Twitter will find a way to make anything seem dirty—even something as innocent as a giant sanitizer bottle squirting bursts of whiteish material onto a stadium’s crowds. @IJamEcono , for one, tweeted the clip with the caption, “Somehow the Hand Sanitizer Cam at NBA games is hornier than the Kiss Cam” while Kevin Dalton cropped out the bottle so the source of the liquid isn’t shown. And @markrhuffer made a GIF of the guy opening his mouth for the sanitizer and wrote, “hand sanitizer cam is kinda disturbing.”

Advertisement

What’s so “disturbing” or “horny” about this? Seriously, we’re really worried that we’re missing an obvious joke here that everyone but us is in on. The hand sanitizer cam, as far as we can tell, is just a responsible update on the kiss cam. It’s a lighthearted way to promote the health benefits of having your skin lathered in gunk that erupts from the quivering nozzle of a big, sturdy tube. If that’s so funny to you that you have to go and tweet about it, you’ll just have to explain why, so those of us who don’t understand can get in on the laughs, too.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com