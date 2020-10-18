Chris Evans Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

After already landing Dwayne Johnson and the casts of Wet Hot American Summer, Parks And Recreation, Veep, and The Princess Bride, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has picked up an even bigger and better endorsement: The Avengers. Well, some of them. And one of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. And Ant-Man. And Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So it’s not quite the whole army of superheroes that came out of the portals to beat the crap out of Thanos, and it’s also not the whole squad that beat Ultron or Loki, but it’s still a damn good team. Let’s just say that if this particular group appeared on a comic book cover for a big event about, say, getting a shittier and stupider version of the Red Skull out of the White House, you’d probably buy it.

Advertisement

This comes from Deadline, which says the Russos have called in Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, and Zoe Saldana for a fundraiser to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign called “Voters Assemble”—which is the kind of very obvious “we’re hip to the trends of today!” thing you have to put up with if you want to vote Democrat. The fundraiser will feature a “trivia game” and Q&A, which we hope will at least be partially dedicated to asking about every single member of the Avengers who isn’t there. A good number of them aren’t from the U.S., so we can’t expect them to clean up our mess in this dumb country, but this is the second one of these Biden fundraiser reunion things that Chris Pratt has missed out on. We theorized last time that he’s either a Republican or just wants everyone to get along and can’t endorse anyone since he’s all “buff and churchy now,” but we’ll have to wait and see what happens if the Biden campaign organizes an Everwood reunion.

Anyway, the Voters Assemble event will be held this Tuesday, October 20, and you’ll have to donate at least $1 in order to get in. You can learn more at this link. (Can someone ask the Russos why Cap’s shield doesn’t have Black Panther’s claw marks in it anymore when Tony gives it back in Endgame? It’s vibranium, you can’t just buff them out or whatever.)