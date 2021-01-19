"Solving" Jeffrey Epstein's death? There's an app for that

Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump. Photo : Davidoff Studios ( Getty Images )

For years, true crime obsessives had only numerous documentaries, books, and podcasts to pore over in regards to the horrifying case of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and alleged suicide. Now, as a recent piece in The Daily Beast notes, there’s now also an app that can utilize augmented reality (AR) to transform your living room into the prison cell where he died. (Yes, his death was ruled to be a suicide. Many have a hard time believing that.)

CrimeDoor is a new app allowing users to “enter a digital world that replicates with photo-accuracy the spatial layout of someone’s murder” from the comfy confines of their own home. Ever stare at your living room and think, “Gee, if only I could superimpose the Delphi murders on this?” Or wonder what your breakfast nook would look like with an “Epstein suicide site” motif? Well, now’s your chance.

“Using a tiny red joystick, users can tour a scene to see how far away the weapon was found, or in the case of Epstein, visit the morgue and inspect the striations on his neck,” reads the profile.

The Daily Beast also notes that the app’s co-founder “owns the AR life rights to long-dead crooner Dean Martin.” We’ll sure something tasteful and educational will come out of that in the not-too-distant future, too.

Learn more about CrimeDoor at its website.

