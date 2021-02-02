Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Soleil Moon Frye is a grown-up Punky Brewster in the first trailer for Peacock's new reboot

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled Soleil Moon Frye is a grown-up Punky Brewster in the first trailer for Peacocks new reboot
Screenshot: NBCUniversal

You asked for it (?) and you got it: ‘80s style icon Punky Brewster is back, baby, and her shoes still don’t match. In the first trailer for Peacock’s family-friendly reboot of the series, we see that, while the outfits of Soleil Moon Frye’s alter ego are still a bit eccentric, a few other things have changed. She’s got three kids, for one, and has just split from her husband, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Fear not, however, for a quirky foster child not unlike Punky’s younger self has arrived to help excavate her long-buried “Punky Power.”  

Check out the trailer, all while reminding yourself that Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot was actually pretty good.

Cherie Johnson, who once upon a time nearly suffocated inside a fridge, will also reprise her role from the original series, joining a cast of fresh faces that includes Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Punky Brewster comes to Peacock on February 25.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

