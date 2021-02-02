Screenshot : NBCUniversal

You asked for it (?) and you got it: ‘80s style icon Punky Brewster is back, baby, and her shoes still don’t match. In the first trailer for Peacock’s family-friendly reboot of the series, we see that, while the outfits of Soleil Moon Frye’s alter ego are still a bit eccentric, a few other things have changed. She’s got three kids, for one, and has just split from her husband, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Fear not, however, for a quirky foster child not unlike Punky’s younger self has arrived to help excavate her long-buried “Punky Power.”

Check out the trailer, all while reminding yourself that Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot was actually pretty good.

Cherie Johnson, who once upon a time nearly suffocated inside a fridge, will also reprise her role from the original series, joining a cast of fresh faces that includes Quinn Copeland , Noah Cottrell , Oliver De Los Santos , and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Punky Brewster comes to Peacock on February 25.