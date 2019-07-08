Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Last month gave us the first reports of who might be starring in CBS All Access’ 10-part adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, a post-apocalyptic epic with a hefty cast of characters. Westworld’s James Marsden is looking like a lock as everyman Stu Redman, while Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, and Greg Kinnear are circling other key roles. Also in the mix? Marilyn Manson, apparently, who told Revolver that he’ll be playing an undisclosed role in the miniseries.

He’ll also, per the interview, has teamed up with Shooter Jennings for a cover of The Doors’ “The End” that will be used in the miniseries. “Shooter [Jennings} and I did a cover of “The End” by the Doors, for a new miniseries of The Stand by Stephen King, which I’m also going to be acting in,” Manson said.

Manson, who’s also slated to appear in HBO’s The New Pope, feels like a natural fit for the novel’s world, which, following a deadly plague, finds itself split into two camps—one led by the saintly Mother Abigail and another by the Dark Man, Randall Flagg. It’s easy to assume Manson would joyously embrace the Satanic sect, but don’t be surprised if CBS All Access pulls a fast one, casting the shock rocker as, say, kindly, Jesus-loving farmer Ralph Brentner. Or, hey, one of the story’s leads, Larry Underwood, is a musician himself. Baby, can you dig your Manson?

We’re kidding. It’s more likely that Manson will have a smaller role—maybe as plague carrier Charlie Campion? Or, mayhap, the End Times-obsessed Monster Shouter played by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1994 miniseries? His pale skin, we imagine, wouldn’t lend itself to the leathery, scorched skin of the Trashcan Man; besides, they should just rehire Matt Frewer for that role, anyway.

Manson appears to be a King fan. Elsewhere in the interview, he mentions catching the new Pet Sematary remake with none other than Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. Dare we wonder if Durst, too, has been cast?