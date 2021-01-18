Matt Damon Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Recently, reports came out that Matt Damon would be appearing in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder—reports that have seemingly been confirmed by Damon’s arrival in Australia to film a “major movie.” We don’t know who Damon might be playing in Love And Thunder, but this won’t be his first appearance in the Thor series of films. He had a funny uncredited cameo in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok as an actor playing Loki in a self-aggrandizing play that Loki himself had written, but with him possibly returning in the next movie, we have to ask: Was Matt Damon playing himself in Ragnarok? And if so, will he be playing himself in Love And Thunder as well?

Let’s look at the facts:

Matt Damon in Ragnarok is an actor, and Matt Damon in real life is also an actor. Matt Damon in Ragnarok looks like Matt Damon and (though he is acting) he also talks like Matt Damon, while Matt Damon in real life also looks and talks like Matt Damon. Matt Damon in Ragnarok does not have a name, meaning his name could be anything (including, say, Matt Damon).

Now let’s look at the arguments against this Matt Damon being the real Matt Damon:

Matt Damon in Ragnarok is on Asgard, while the real Matt Damon primarily lives on Earth. The Matt Damon in Ragnarok played Loki, while the actor who plays Loki in real life is Tom Hiddleston. Actors aren’t necessarily playing themselves when they play unnamed characters, and it’s silly to think otherwise.

Given that information, we can safely say that, yes, Matt Damon was playing himself in Thor: Ragnarok. But what about Love And Thunder? Well, most of the people on Asgard are dead, either from the events of Ragnarok or Thanos’ rampage at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Also, we don’t know how the real Matt Damon got to Asgard in the first place, so we don’t know if he could’ve possibly escaped before everyone got killed, but it seems unlikely that a regular human with no special powers would survive when so many Asgardians did not… so we’re going to say that Matt Damon is probably not playing himself in Love And Thunder because the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Matt Damon is probably dead.

