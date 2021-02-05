So, let's talk about that WandaVision cameo

Screenshot : Disney+

[Warning: Spoilers for the fifth episode of WandaVision.]

In “On A Very Special Episode..., ” the fifth episode of Disney’s WandaVision, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) tells S.W.O.R.D. to fuck right the h ell off , Vision (Paul Bettany) senses something is afoot, and a sweet dog dies after eating some bad leaves.

Oh, and Quicksilver drops by .

Quicksilver, also known as Pietro Maximoff, is Wanda’s brother. He’s also dead, having bit the dust in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. There, he was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnston. Here, he is played by Evan Peters, who offered a dirtier riff on the character in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films. “She recast Pietro?” asks Kat Dennings’ Darcy. Yes, and that has some pretty big implications for the MCU at large.

Why? Because o ur drooling culture lords at Disney now own 20th Century Fox, as well as the rights to X-Men. Since the acquisition—and the absolute failure that was 2019's Dark Phoenix—t he general assumption was that Disney would simply reboot the X-Men franchise from scratch. Peters’ cameo, however, says that there might be a place for the Fox crew—which includes James McAvoy’s Professor Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto—in the MCU. It could also, however, be another instance of the MCU’s looming multiverse rearing its head. Lest we forget, the next Doctor Strange sequel both features Olsen’s Wanda and is called Multiverse Of Madness. The next Spider-Man movie, meanwhile, is positively brimming with characters from previous iterations of the franchise, including Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

