So, here’s what goes on with Rudy Giuliani in the Borat sequel

This post contains plot details from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan. It also contains information about the conduct of one of the closest advisers to the President of the United States.

We are not normally in the habit of writing up the climactic acts of new films as news. That’s shitty and lazy! But this is not any old situation. In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the secretly-filmed sequel to 2006's Borat, the former mayor of New York City and current personal attorney for President Trump agrees to an interview with Tutar (Maria Bakalova), Borat’s daughter.

She’s in full-blown Tomi Lahren mode, having spent the movie learning from Instagram influencers, debutantes, and plastic surgeons. The interview, the crux of the film’s final act, begins with the young woman flirting with Giuliani. After she suggests that they have a drink in the bedroom, he—well, here’s The Guardian:

In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

So maybe that’s a spoiler. But it is also, much more importantly, news.

The internet quickly proved that, yes, there’s always a tweet. This is Giuliani’s communications director back in July:

A quick correction, if we may: It is not a multi-colored bikini with a mesh sash. It is a lace bodysuit worn over a pair of white men’s briefs. We consulted lingerie expert Sweet Nothings who confirmed this assessment; she believes it to be this Dora Larsen creation. “Dora Larsen is really having a moment the last few seasons,” she said, “this is very fashion-forward of him.”

Another correction: Giuliani was definitely neither “un-fooled” nor “placid.” Be better at your job.

Nor is it the only mention of the incident from a member of Giuliani’s camp. Here’s the man himself.

Oh, he remembered, all right.

This post will be updated as the story develops.