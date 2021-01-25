Snoopy's many alter egos star in the trailer for Apple's The Snoopy Show

Screenshot : Apple TV+

After learning back in October that Apple TV+ will be the new home of Charlie Brown and his Peanuts kinfolk, the nascent streamer has shared its first trailer for The Snoopy Show. Centered around the imaginative beagle and featuring everyone from Charlie Brown to Lucy, Linus, and Peppermint Patty, the half-hour series was designed specifically for kids ages 4 to 11.

Nostalgic p arents who grew up on the cartoon will be pleased to see that Charles M. Schulz’s animation style hasn’t been bubbled up like it was in 2015, though it is definitely cleaner than the franchise’s ‘60s classics. Episodes consist of three, 7-minute cartoons based on the comics, and the below trailer teases the dog’s myriad of alter egos, from his World War I Flying Ace to the Masked Marvel. (You can also expect plenty of dance parties.)

The Snoopy Show’s first six episodes begin airing on Apple TV+ on February 5.