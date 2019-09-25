Photo: Martha Stewart (David Handschuh-Pool/Getty Images); Tekashi 6ix9ine (Bob Levey/Getty Images

The professional relationship (and honest-to-goodness friendship) that’s blossomed between rapper Snoop Dogg and domestic guru Martha Stewart is one of this era’s sweeter collaborations, and it turns out it’s not just Stewart’s no-bake cheesecake that served to win over the artist otherwise known as Calvin Broadus. In a recent Instagram post taking aim at disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who pled guilty to federal charges of racketeering and more, Snoop praised Stewart for keeping schtum when she was convicted of charges related to insider trading in 2004.

6ix9ine, you see, is currently cooperating with authorities, having already outed rappers like Cardi B and Jim Jones as members of the Bloods gang (Cardi, it should be noted, has been open about her associations with the Bloods in the past). The rapper’s willingness to snitch on his former friends and collaborators hasn’t been received well by the hip-hop world—Snoop, specifically, has repeatedly criticized 6ix9ine on social media.

On Tuesday, though, Snoop switched things up by posting a photo of Stewart alongside 6ix9ine. “As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,” he wrote. “Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.”

Snoop’s respect likely stems from his own history with the law—in his youth, he spent time in prison for drug-related charges and, in 1993, was charged in a gang-related murder (he was acquitted in 1996).

Having kept her mouth shut, Stewart was able to rebuild her empire following a five-month prison stint. 6ix9ine, meanwhile, will likely to go into witness protection as part of a plea deal and, per The New York Times, will probably need to foot the bill for the removal of the giant “69" tattoo on his face, lest he never achieve the anonymity he’ll need to avoid retribution.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party wrapped up its third season on VH1 earlier this year.

