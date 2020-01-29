Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Snoop Dogg crashes SpongeBob's Sponge On The Run in new teaser

Randall Colburn
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run is promising to be a star-studded affair, with the film’s last spot highlighting Keanu Reeves as a sage named Sage. Well, the above spot, which will air during the Super Bowl’s pre-game, serves as an introduction to another of the film’s roster: Snoop Dogg.

Yes, the man known for hellified gangsta’ lean and fat Js of bubonic chronic is doing his thing in a SpongeBob flick. You love to see it. Awkwafina and Reggie Watts are also slated for cameos in the film, which follows SpongeBob’s quest to find his kidnapped pet snail, Gary. This third feature-length film spun off from the SpongeBob franchise will be the first to manifest in CGI, serving as a prelude of sorts to the upcoming prequel series.

Sponge On The Run sprints into theaters in May of 2020.

