SNL to serve up a double helping of Harry Styles in November

Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Chance The Rapper have all had the exhaustive duty of playing both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. On November 16, Harry Styles will get the opportunity to do something that only 28 people have been bananas enough to agree to. The “Lights Up” performer shared the news on his sparsely used Twitter account with a shot of the famous SNL storyboard index cards and the succinct caption, “SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16.”

Styles has spent more than his fair share of time in Studio 8H. Aside from a musical guest appearance during his solo debut in 2017, he also hammed it up with his former band One Direction. While he’s no stranger to a mildly amusing sketch or three (including the one available for your viewing pleasure(?) down below) , this will be his first time officially hosting. He’s a charming actor with a seemingly positive attitude , so we’re sure he’ll do just fine with the material he’s given. The big question that remains is: With the steadily increasing production value of SNL’s highly anticipated musical performances, is Styles planning a performance that’ll match the allure of his “Lights Up” music video? We kind of hope so.