Screenshot: The Deuce (YouTube)

David Simon’s The Deuce has always been about Times Square’s evolution from seedy hot spot to family-friendly tourist trap, and the new teaser for the HBO series juxtaposes the early stages of that transition with the commodification of smut. VHS players have changed the game as 1984 eases into 1985, turning porn into a big business with a life outside movie theaters. It appears Vincent Martino (James Franco) and his fuck-up brother, Frankie (also James Franco), are reaping the awards, as is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Candy Merrell. What’s also clear, though, is that the mob forces who’ve long lingered at the edges of the action are getting desperate.

Watch the teaser below.

The Deuce returns for its third and final season on September 9.