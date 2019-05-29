Photo: Charlie Engman

Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming follow-up to 2015’s No Cities To Love, itself the Northwest punk outfit’s first LP in a decade, is one of our most anticipated releases of the year. Today the St. Vincent-produced release has yielded its first single, and Annie Clark’s magical fingerprints are all over it.

That’s a good thing, to be clear. “Hurry On Home” has all the cathartic sneer one would expect from Sleater-Kinney—“You got me used to loving you,” goes the song’s fiery epilogue—but soaring choral flourishes and spectral electronic yelps flit through the guitars like playful spirits.

“I think for Carrie [Brownstein] and Corin [Tucker] it was liberating to explore a different sound palette,” says drummer Janet Weiss in a press release. Brownstein adds, “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.” Tucker, meanwhile, described the band’s process as the “manic energy of empowerment.”

Hear the new track below, which comes with a lyric video from Me And You And Everyone We Know director Miranda July.

The new album has yet to receive a release date, but the below tour dates hint that a fall release is at least a possibility. Check out the full list of North American dates below.

10/9—Fox Theatre—Spokane, WA

10/11—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID

10/12—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

10/13—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

10/15—Palace Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

10/16—Riverside Theatre—Milwaukee, WI

10/18—Riviera Theatre—Chicago, IL

10/20—Old Ferester’s Paristown Hall—Louisville, KY

10/21—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

10/23—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

10/25—The Anthem—Washington, DC

10/26—Stage AE—Pittsburgh, PA

10/27—The Fillmore—Philadelphia, PA

10/29—House Of Blues—Boston, MA

10/30—Kings Theatre—Brooklyn, NY

10/31—Hammerstein Ballroom—New York, NY

11/1—Newport Music Hall—Columbus, OH

11/3—Rebel Complex—Toronto, ON

11/4—Majestic Theatre—Detroit, MI

11/5—The Pageant—St. Louis, MO

11/7—House Of Blues—Houston, TX

11/8—House Of Blues—Dallas, TX

11/9—ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

11/11—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

11/12—The Observatory North Park—San Diego, CA

11/13—The Observatory OC—Santa Ana, CA

11/14—Hollywood Palladium—Los Angeles, CA

11/16—Fox Theatre—Oakland, CA

11/19—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

11/21—Commodore Ballroom—Vancouver, BC

11/23—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA