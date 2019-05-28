Photo: Jess Flynn

Slaughter Beach, Dog began as a lo-fi side project for Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald, but has since evolved into a full-band affair on the verge of its third LP. Safe And Also No Fear, due out August 2 via Lame-O Records, follows the empathetic character sketches of 2016's Welcome and the caffeinated heartbreak of 2017's Birdie, trading angst for anxiety and a bracing, relatable vulnerability.

Acoustic and electric guitars intertwine against Ewald’s casually complex melodies on the album’s two lead singles, “One Down” and “Good Ones,” which cast shadows across the songwriter’s growing catalog as they tread new ground both lyrically and thematically.

Hear the new songs below and pre-order the album here.