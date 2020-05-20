Skeet Ulrich says he just got too dang bored to keep doing Riverdale

Photo : Katie Yu ( The CW )

Rough day for The CW getting dumped— which hopefully means the network has some top-notch needle drops (or possibly some jingle jangle) to help get it through the pain. Just a few hours after Batwoman star Ruby Rose dipped on her crime-fighting duties, citing the unexpectedly long hours of work that filming the series required, Variety reports that former Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich has opened up about why he’s bailed on that sort-of-crime-fighting-some-of-the-time-when-they-feel-like-it show.

Advertisement

Admittedly, it’s not a complex reason: He got bored. This is per an Instagram Live video Ulrich posted earlier today, in which he responded to a question about his previously announced departure with a straightforward, “I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively. How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”

Ulrich played FP “Jughead’s Dad” Jones on the series, in a recurring capacity for the first season, and then as a series regular from season two on . As with pretty much everybody existing in the Archie-adjacent universe , FP’s character arc across the show’s first four seasons is pretty all over the place, from concerned father, to former gang leader, to current gang leader, to town sheriff, to etc. And h ey: Maybe Ulrich just hates sheriffs.

Advertisement

The Scream actor wasn’t the only member of the show’s adult cast to announce their departures from the series; Marisol Nichols , who played Veronica Lodge’s mom, Hermione, also announced she was leaving the series a few months ago. All of which is, of course, moot at this exact moment, since Riverdale is currently on hiatus and isn’t expected to return until next January.