Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Singing robots are terrifying. We don’t have to look much further than It’s A Small World, this AI writing a Christmas carol, or 2001: A Space Odyssey to know the horror of the passionless robotic voice. Well, it turns out not even the rich, irresistible flow of The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” can make them any less eerie. TV and film comedy editor Steven Rosenthal proved as much when he dropped this clip of Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant singing along to the track in celebration of the song’s 40th anniversary. In Rosenthal’s edit, Siri assumes the role of Wonder Mike, Alexa steps in as Big Bank Hank, and Google Assistant hilariously stumbles through Master Gee’s third verse, which is full of too many repeated words for the robot to deliver with much enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Of course, the song is a radio edit and not the full-on 15-minute version of “Rapper’s Delight,” which is probably a good thing since the longer version would’ve had Siri rapping about visiting a friend’s house and eating a terrible meal for far too long.

[Via Laughing Squid]

