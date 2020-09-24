Photo : Jonathan Brady - PA Images ( Getty Images )

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram. Sir David Attenborough, it should be noted, also doesn’t seem too thrilled that he had to join Instagram. In his debut post, the revered documentary narrator and natural historian makes it very clear that he’s only joined the social media platform because, after decades spent trying to make people give a shit, he’s now willing to do whatever it takes to properly convey the perils facing our planet.



“I’ve been appearing on radio and television for the past 60 years, but this is my first time on Instagram,” he says. “I’m making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble.”

His measured voice runs down a brief account of what, exactly, he means here, just in case viewers need a reminder. “Continents are on fire, glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans,” Attenborough explains. “The list goes on and on. But we know what to do about it.”



Do you see now? Do you feel bad? It’s not enough that our planet is hurtling ever faster toward complete destruction, but now Attenborough (who is 94-years old and should be allowed to relax!) has had to join Instagram. To be fair, the post does say that, because “social media isn’t David’s usual habitat,” his account isn’t being run by him alone. Instead, it’s handled by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, collaborators on Attenborough’s upcoming “witness statement” on environmental collapse, A Life On Our Planet.



Follow Attenborough’s account for more updates and, for Christ’s sake, let’s all pay attention so he doesn’t have to start a TikTok, too.



[via Mashable]



