Having finally escaped developmental purgatory, Netflix has released the first images of the upcoming Michael B. Jordan-produced sci-fi drama Raising Dion. Per a recent press release, “Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.” Based on the teaser images, we can already feel Dion’s understandable stress. He was probably really looking forward to that cereal.

The series is based on a comic book by Dennis Liu and has been in development since 2017, but was temporarily shelved in order to make way for Stranger Things and avoid potential brand confusion (though multiple stories about supernatural kids isn’t necessarily a bad thing, a crowded market is a crowded market). Liu actually released a trailer for the comic back in 2015, which you can check out below.

Raising Dion floats onto Netflix October 4.