It’s safe to say The Lonely Island’s MacGruber has transcended its disappointing 2010 opening to become a modern cult classic, especially since a sequel series with the original cast is a very real possibility. Now, it’s time the same happens for Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer’s follow-up, 2016's kinda perfect Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, a mockumentary about Conner4Real, a Top 40 singer in the vein of Justin Bieber. The Alamo Drafthouse is doing its part, having just announced a string of sing-along theatrical experiences complete with glow necklaces, inflatable microphones, and, of course, little American flags to wave while getting fucked like bin Laden.

In October, 26 Alamo Drafthouse locations will encourage you to belt the filthy, genuinely catchy lyrics to hits like “Equal Rights,” “I’m So Humble,” and “Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song),” not to mention the show-closing “Incredible Thoughts,” though who among us, we ask, can hit Michael Bolton’s notes? Will deleted song “Fuck Off” get its due? It fucking better.

Check out the Alamo Drafthouse website to see if it’s playing at a theater near you, then pray that 2007's Hot Rod is the next Lonely Island joint to get a second life. Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and, last but not least, Ian McShane demanding Samberg kick his ass in order to prove his manhood? It deserves one.

