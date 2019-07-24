Photo: Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

While David Benioff and D.B. Weiss haven’t responded to your issues with the final season of Game of Thrones, or, for that matter, their decision to bail on a scheduled appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, you know who will take your questions? Seth Rogen, that’s who.



You’ve heard the grumblings and you know the anger all too well, as do D&D, so it makes sense that the writers didn’t want hoards of fans bombarding them with logical show questions, such as “What was the Night King’s actual deal with Bran?” or “How smart is Drogon?” or possibly, “Why was Jon Snow a Targaryen for no reason?”

Anyhoo, Rogen agrees, and on his panel for Preacher he started off by saying he’s open to any and all questions people might have on that finale. When asked if the Preacher finale would be better than Game Of Thrones’, he said, “I’m here at least! I think that’s a good sign. I’m willing to show my face.”

