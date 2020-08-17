Jensen Ackles on Supernatural: already bulletproof Photo : Katie Yu/The CW

Jensen Ackles is joining the cast of Amazon’s hit superhero-takedown series, The Boys. This news just makes good sense, because as anyone who has watched more than a minute of Ackles’ long-running show Supernatural can attest—and as we ourselves have said more than a few times—Jensen Ackles is bulletproof.

The actor and one-man charm offensive will be playing “Soldier Boy,” described as the original superhero: “After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.” No word on whether Soldier Boy will be a fan of cold beer, 1970s rock, and dad jokes, but we’re cautiously optimistic. Along with the actor’s innate imperviousness to just about anything negative, the news is also unsurprising due to the creative heads behind each series: Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is also the showrunner for The Boys. In the press release announcing the news, Kripke sensibly described his career thusly: “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream—to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true.” Truly, doing the lord’s work, Mr. Kripke.

The Boys season two premieres September 4 on Amazon Video.