Screenshot : Metal Scar

While #1 Trump legal goon and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani may be doing everything in his power to complete his legacy as a pathetic, tragicomic figure of American history, comparisons to TV’s most notable bumbling lawyer, Lionel Hutz, may not be appropriate.



Advertisement

Former Simpsons writer and showrunner Bill Oakley—a guy whose opinion on political events and Simpsons characters should always be trusted—tweeted yesterday that Giuliani and Hutz may both be lawyers, but are fundamentally different at their core.



Advertisement

“Although they are both inept and unscrupulous, Mr. Hutz is essentially a good-hearted soul who doesn’t actively work to harm people or the nation,” Oakley wrote.



This is a good point. As far as we can remember, Hutz only ever hurt people by, um, “accident” and, as Oakley makes clear, stuff like the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference would be too ridiculous to work for his character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve made the comparison before, but now stand corrected. Lionel Hutz’s good name should not be associated with that of Giuliani, a man who doesn’t even have the grace to shout in embarrassment when someone points out he’s not wearing pants in an inappropriate situation. That said, we still hope Giuliani’s many failings don’t discourage hopeful lawyers from working toward their dreams. After all, as the man himself once said: “If there’s one thing America needs, it’s more lawyers.”



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com