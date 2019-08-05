Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

It’s been a long time since Simon Pegg and Nick Frost teamed up for a proper genre parody, and while they’re not quite working with Edgar Wright on another Cornetto movie, they are going to be making a show about ghosts for Amazon Prime. This comes from Variety, which says the show—given the uninspiring name Truth Seekers—will be about a pair of paranormal investigators who “stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals” in hopes of catching ghostly evidence for their “online channel.” Unfortunately for them, the ghostly sightings start becoming “more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly” as they discover some kind of humanity-threatening conspiracy.

Weirdly, Variety says Nick Frost will play Gus, one of the ghost hunters, while Pegg will play a guy named Dave “about whom little is yet known.” That means we don’t know if he’s the other half of the ghost-hunting duo, even though that seems like the most obvious route, but at least we know that he’s someone named Dave. More casting details will be “announced soon,” so hopefully it won’t be too long before we find out what Dave’s up to.